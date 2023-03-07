North Platte mayor reacts to ‘Learning From Our Neighbors’ panel discussion

North Platte's mayor reacts to Sunday's 'Learning From Our Neighbors' panel discussion and how to best move the community forward when Sustainable Beef opens.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A day after Lexington community leaders met with North Platte leaders and community members, North Platte’s mayor is sharing his thoughts on ‘Learning From Our Neighbors’ panel discussion.

The pastor and members of the Episcopal Church organized Sunday’s panel discussion, with the focus to learn more about the Dawson County community’s experience with IBP, now turned Tyson, packing plant workers and how to best prepare as they welcome newcomers into the community.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said that will be the key, not only for the community to thrive, but for families as well.

“Well North Platte kind of has to be committed to doing this to welcoming people and to making this work because we don’t really have a choice about it,” said Kelliher. “We live in a free society and if somebody wants to come here and open a business and as long as they do it legally and within the law they are able to do it. As long as their employees come here, we need to figure out a way to welcome them to our community and make them a part of our lives. Otherwise, that business won’t be successful here and our community will lose the benefit of that business.”

The City is currently working on revamping its website and translating it into several languages. Kelliher said non-profits working together, as well as a Welcome Center, which has already been established, will also be pivotal in helping families and the community move forward.

