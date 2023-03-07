Senator Jacobson introduces LB31 to aid Nebraska railroad workers

Senator Jacobson introduced LB31 on Monday.
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If there’s any Senator concerned with railroad safety, it should be the one with Bailey Yard in his district, the largest railroad classification yard in the world.

Senator Mike Jacobson introduced LB31 to the Transportation and Telecommunications committee on Monday afternoon.

The bill would require all freight trains in Nebraska to operate with a two-person on board the train at all times.

Current collective bargaining agreements between railroad companies and their unions require a two-person crew consisting of a certified conductor and engineer, but rumors say the next agreement may only require one person, an engineer.

“Four eyes and two minds equate to a lot better decision making than any one person can do.” said Jeff Cooley, a proponent of LB31.

If a freight train would only run with one engineer on board, proponents expressed concerns of one person being alone, potentially for hours at a time.

“Engineers may stay in the cab under all circumstances, and often must be there up to 12 hours with no breaks, no cell phones, alone,” said Senator Jacobson. “These long-haulers lead to increased stress levels and mental fatigue, which can result in less effective decision making in an emergency situation.”

Opponents who mainly testified on behalf of the railroad companies like Union Pacific, claimed the bill’s passage could affect how current freight trains are staffed, and could require a rework in their current operations.

