Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
An active pattern to start Monday night, lasting into Thursday Night
An active pattern with chances of rain and snow during the week
Lexington residents in North Platte to take about changes to expect with the new meat packing...
Lexington residents in North Platte to talk about meat packing plant impact
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Nebraska State Patrol identifies Hartington shooting victim

Latest News

Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
FILE - Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, arrives to take part...
Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop
JetBlue
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the JetBlue acquisition of Spirit...
JetBlue's acquisition of Spirit would harm consumers, AG Garland says
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks