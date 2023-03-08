An update on Nebraska V Biden with Attorney General Mike Hilgers

An estimated 370,000 Nebraskans stand to receive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness...
An estimated 370,000 Nebraskans stand to receive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if the Supreme Court agrees the president has the authority to grant that relief.(Source: Pixabay)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last year President Biden announced a plan to forgive all or a portion of student loan debt for 43 million eligible borrowers.

Whether or not President Biden has the authority to do so was brought before the Supreme Court last week. An estimated 370,000 Nebraskans stand to receive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if the Supreme Court agrees the president has the authority to grant that relief.

“This is one of the most important separations of power cases I think in my lifetime. This really goes to the core question of do we live in a system of Government in which Congress has the ability to legislate and appropriate. Or, do we live in a system of Government in which the President can appropriate according to his whim?” Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said.

Adding, “Congress has not approved a half trillion dollars of loan forgiveness. The Biden Administration did it anyway, and Nebraska was one of the few states to say hold up, the Constitution says that Congress has the power to legislate and so they didn’t legislate. Therefore it’s void. And that’s the case the Supreme Court heard last week.”

While federal student loan payments are currently paused, that will end 60 days after the case’s resolution. If this case has not been resolved by the 30th of June, payments will resume after 60 days. However, it will likely be months before borrowers learn the outcome of the case.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 3-8-2023
Another winter storm skirts us to the north
Union Pacific Locomotives
Lincoln County Commissioners endorse rail related measures in Legislature
Over 100 North Platte High School students signed up to donate blood.
North Platte students help out in blood crisis
Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 in damage to the tower.
Communications tower in Furnas County may have been intentionally destroyed, sheriff’s office says