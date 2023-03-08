Another Round Restaurant hosts real estate networking event in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Another Round Restaurant will host the Central Nebraska Real Estate Meetup in North Platte on Thursday.

The networking event for those who are interested in learning more about the real estate business, how to get started, and how to capitalize on the business as well. The purpose of the event is to expose those who attend to like-minded individuals and give them the opportunity to learn different things from each other.

“We have various speakers within the first 20 to 30 minutes of the evening; it’s just spent learning something about real estate, and we do that. It’s a short presentation, 20 to 30 minutes, and there’s just mingling afterwards, meeting people. We encourage you to introduce yourself to somebody, talk to somebody you don’t know, and mingle and network with each other,” Wayne Connell, the event organizer, stated.

The event starts March 9 at 7p.m. and Another Round. The meetups will be every second Thursday of each month.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.