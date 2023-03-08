Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The system of uncertainty continues to be uncertain, but one thing for certain, we will see cloudy, cold and chances of snow Wednesday into Thursday.

To start the day Wednesday, we will see cloudy skies for the most part, with snow chances increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. With our area of high pressure to our north and low pressure to our south, this will prime the setup for some snowfall later Wednesday night into Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the 10s and 20s with breezy winds still around the coverage zone.

Another gloomy and cold day in store for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snowfall have decreased since Tuesday. For the Southern Greater Nebraska and Panhandle, snowfall amounts will be gnerally under a 1/2 of inch of snow. For the Interstate 80 corridor and majority of the Panhandle will see 1/2 to 1 inch of snow with locally higher amounts. For extreme Northeastern Panahndle and north of Highway 2, over 1 inch of snow with locally higher amounts. During the day Thursday, highs will only reach into the 30s. All snowfall will come to an end Thursday afternoon.

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

