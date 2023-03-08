Communications tower in Furnas County may have been intentionally destroyed, sheriff’s office says

Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 in damage to the tower.
Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 in damage to the tower.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OXFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a communication tower that was destroyed Saturday.

The communications tower, owned by Strayer Communications and located south of Oxford in Furnas County, was found toppled.

Initial findings indicate intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in complete structural failure of the tower causing it to fall to the east.

A Nebraska State Patrol forensic evidence team was requested to assist in order to collect as much evidence as possible in the investigation.

Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 of damage to the tower.

Additionally, the Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, Verizon Wireless and the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office had equipment on the tower that was destroyed.

Version was able to provide limited cell service for the area with a temporary tower and Furnas County was also able to relocate the Fire and EMS channels for Oxford to a temporary location. Southern Valley and the FCSO are still trying to find a suitable location for their equipment at this time.

Deputies have filed for and received ‘a preservation of cellular data’ from the tower in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects.

Several items of evidence were also seized and will be examined at the State Patrol crime lab.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and is considering opening an investigation into the matter as an act of domestic terrorism.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

