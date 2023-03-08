Lincoln County Commissioners endorse rail related measures in Legislature

Union Pacific Locomotives
Union Pacific Locomotives(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From the two-person crew bill to another bill that would require blocked crossing reports, rail has been a common theme in the Nebraska Legislature this week.

Particularly in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, the group has seen dozens of individuals from the entire state in their hearing room, including a Lincoln County representative.

“You think about Lincoln County and our strong heritage with our rail community, and being home to the world’s largest classification yard. This is an issue that hits hard and is of the utmost importance to this region.” Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns said. Bruns testified in support of LB31 and LB234 after he and his colleagues passed a resolution of support for both bills at their weekly meeting last week.

Commissioner Bruns adds that you don’t have to look far to see stories where there have been catastrophic safety failures of both technology and safety protocols. “I’ll be interested to see what is in the FRA report when it comes out as far as the incident in the Gothenburg area. Those are just incidents that make the news, those are the ones that are reported. There are numerous derailments that occur even in Bailey Yard, just this last week. That level of damage doesn’t arise to a point where it has to be reported.”

Commissioner Bruns said that he and his colleagues on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners feel that both of these issues and their support of them stem from a concern for safety.

