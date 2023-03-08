More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams

Volunteers are needed to be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist...
Volunteers are needed to be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist those affected. Pre-registration is required.(American Red Cross)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers who are willing to become a Disaster Action Team member. Volunteers will be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist those affected in North Platte and surrounding counties.

Last year, volunteers responded to more than 300 disasters in Nebraska, most of which were house fires.

Disaster Program Manager Marion McDermott said Disaster Action Teams (DAT) are the first line of care, comfort, and compassion for those affected by a local disaster. As demand for Red Cross services increase, additional volunteers are needed.

The boot camp is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Platte at the Red Cross building located at 1111 S. Cottonwood St.

Pre-registration is required. To register for the boot camp, contact Marion McDermott at 308-258-1536, or Marion.McDermott@redcross.org.

