North Platte students help out in blood crisis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over 100 North Platte High School students signed up to donate blood on Wednesday.

According to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, there is a blood crisis in the state due to the harsh flu and cold seasons this year. The number of donors has been extremely low, but the students at North Platte have tried to do their part in helping with the blood crisis.

Anytime somebody comes in to donate blood, they can impact three patients, because we can give each of those parts to different patients.

“The work that the students are doing has a potential to impact more than 300 patients, and being able to do that as a high school student is incredible,” Red Cross Account Manager Amanda Wehnes said. “You don’t have to be rich to know how to be famous; all you have to do is be willing to roll up your sleeve and be willing to donate some blood.”

The American Red Cross came in with a goal of collecting 102 units of blood, and they came away with 117 units in total, thanks to the high school students.

