North Platte students help out in blood crisis

Over 100 North Platte High School students signed up to donate blood.
Over 100 North Platte High School students signed up to donate blood.(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over 100 North Platte High School students signed up to donate blood on Wednesday.

According to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, there is a blood crisis in the state due to the harsh flu and cold seasons this year. The number of donors has been extremely low, but the students at North Platte have tried to do their part in helping with the blood crisis.

Anytime somebody comes in to donate blood, they can impact three patients, because we can give each of those parts to different patients.

“The work that the students are doing has a potential to impact more than 300 patients, and being able to do that as a high school student is incredible,” Red Cross Account Manager Amanda Wehnes said. “You don’t have to be rich to know how to be famous; all you have to do is be willing to roll up your sleeve and be willing to donate some blood.”

The American Red Cross came in with a goal of collecting 102 units of blood, and they came away with 117 units in total, thanks to the high school students.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

Union Pacific Locomotives
Lincoln County Commissioners endorse rail related measures in Legislature
Deputies estimate approximately $575,000 in damage to the tower.
Communications tower in Furnas County may have been intentionally destroyed, sheriff’s office says
The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, rose 1.29%.
Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator improves in January
Bill to make it financially easier for students to attend private school advances in Unicameral