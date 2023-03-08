St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

North Platte St. Patrick’s
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of St. Pat’s will take the court bright and early at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first round of the NSAA Boy’s State Basketball Tournament, but before they hit the road to the capital city the student body and their fan base decided to send them off with some of what they hope is the luck of the Irish.

The student body, band, and fans gathered at St. Pat’s Junior/ Senior High School to cheer the team on as they loaded the bus to head down to Lincoln.

“This wouldn’t nearly be as much of an experience without our community. They’ve been so generous, they’ve been so amazing in how much they’ve supported us and we couldn’t ask for a better town to support us that’s for sure,” says Senior Andrew Brosius.

“I think the support is really what keeps me going and makes me try as hard as I can. I love it and our community is really good here,” says Senior Zarek Branch.

The Irish will play their first-round game on Wednesday, March 8th at 9:00 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Mead.

