Busy morning for snow removal crews after Thursday’s snowfall

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The snow may have dissipated, but Thursday’s snowfall kept those in the snow removal business busy.

Lawn care professional Andrew Taylor says he is typically out scooping snow by 3 a.m., but because the snow fell later than expected, he didn’t have to be out as early.

“It’s all I have to do all winter so it’s pretty easy,” Taylor said. “You have to like the hibernation, otherwise you would probably go a little crazy not having a nine to five everyday.”

One to 3 inches of snow was predicted for Greater Nebraska and according to the National Weather Service, North Platte received 1.3 inches of snow.

