Dundy County-Stratton faces Elm Creek in the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament

High School Basketball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fifth-seeded Dundy County-Stratton Tigers saw the fourth-seeded Elm Creek Buffaloes in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament. The two teams went head to head in the second game of the day at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Tigers came into the game with a 22-4 record so far this season, while Buffalo had a 19-5 record so far this season.

At the end of regulation, the game was tied at 51. After two overtime periods, the Tigers were able to pull out the 63-55 win over Elm Creek.

In the semi-final round of the tournament, the Tigers will have the top-seeded Irish of St. Pat’s. The two teams will battle it out on Friday, March 10th at 9:00 in the Devaney Center. for a spot in the championship.

