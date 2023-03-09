The Irish face Mead in opening round of the State Basketball Tournament

High School Basketball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Irish faced the eighth-seeded Mead Raiders in the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. Saint Pat’s came into the tournament with a 23-2 record so far on the season. Mead came into the tournament with an 18-8 record so far on the season.

The Irish were able to capture the 48-37 win over Mead to punch their ticket to the semi-final round where they will face fifth-seeded Dundy County-Stratton.

St. Pat’s and Dundy County-Stratton will play on Friday, March 10th at 9:00 a.m. at the Devaney Center.

