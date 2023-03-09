Lincoln County lodging taxes for 2022 end in over $1.2 million

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week Visit North Platte presented to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, the first presentation of its kind since the entity underwent re-organization last summer.

“In July, the Visitors Bureau stepped away from being a county or government entity and became our own non-profit. This is allowing us to move faster and freer to compete with Kearney and Grand Island, our number one competitors,” Lisa Burke, Executive Director with Visit North Platte said.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff has served on the Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors for several years as the commissioner liaison. Since July, he has been a voting member of the board. “The thing that was really exciting to see was the amount of lodging tax revenue for 2022. Over $2.1 million of that funding came from lodging taxes,” Woodruff said.

With the re-organization of the Visitors Bureau, the City of North Platte has representation as well with a council member serving on the board in a voting capacity. “Now we have eyes and ears from the city, eyes, and ears from the county and the chamber. Three major entities. North Platte had a phenomenal year last year with not only sales tax but with lodging tax,” Ward Two Councilman Pete Volz who has served on the Visit North Platte Board of Directors since July said.

Under their new format, Gary Person the President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is a non-voting member of the Visit North Platte Board. The group is completely funded by lodging taxes in Lincoln County.

