Maywood/Hayes Center faces Ansley-Litchfield in the first round of the State Tournament

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves draw the seventh-seeded Ansley-Litchfield Spartans in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament.

The Wolves come into the tournament with a 25-2 record, while Ansley-Litchfield has a 19-5 record so far this season.

The Wolves were able to come away with the 72-35 win over Ansley-Litchfield to advance to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Maywood/Hayes Center will face third-seeded Johnson-Brock in the second round on Friday, March 10th at 10:45 in the Devaney Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday
Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
A large police presence is currently in central North Platte.
WATCH: Police arrest suspect after brief standoff in North Platte
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the investigation into this matter began a few weeks...
Lincoln County Sheriff speaks on recent animal cruelty case
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

Ogallala vs. Central City Boy's State Basketball Highlights
The Ogallala Indians face Central City in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Elm Creek Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Dundy County-Stratton faces Elm Creek in the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament
St. Pat's vs. Mead Boy's State Basketball Highlights
The Irish face Mead in opening round of the State Basketball Tournament
Ogallala vs. Central City Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Ogallala vs. Central City Boy's State Basketball Highlights