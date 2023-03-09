Maywood/Hayes Center faces Ansley-Litchfield in the first round of the State Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves draw the seventh-seeded Ansley-Litchfield Spartans in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament.

The Wolves come into the tournament with a 25-2 record, while Ansley-Litchfield has a 19-5 record so far this season.

The Wolves were able to come away with the 72-35 win over Ansley-Litchfield to advance to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Maywood/Hayes Center will face third-seeded Johnson-Brock in the second round on Friday, March 10th at 10:45 in the Devaney Center.

