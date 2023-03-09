Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on the Perkins County Canal Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - When Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers was serving as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature last year, he introduced a measure on behalf of former Governor Pete Ricketts, that would entitle Nebraskans to water resources from Colorado if the state built a canal now commonly referred to as the Perkins County Canal.

Moving forward with the project Attorney General Hilgers says the real big question is what the 108th Nebraska Legislature will do. “Either we fund it all and have the canal and the receiver system and if we do we have rights under the compact that we can enforce. If the legislature appropriates the dollars, then we can build the canal, which will give rise to the legal entitlement which in arms the state’s attorney, the attorney general to be able to defend Nebraska’s right under the compact.”

Attorney General Hilgers concludes that he has had conversations with senators that indicate there is a lot of support for the building of the Perkins County Canal.

