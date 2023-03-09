Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on the Perkins County Canal Project

The potential pathway of the Perkins County Canal and the Perkins County Canal project.
The potential pathway of the Perkins County Canal and the Perkins County Canal project.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - When Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers was serving as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature last year, he introduced a measure on behalf of former Governor Pete Ricketts, that would entitle Nebraskans to water resources from Colorado if the state built a canal now commonly referred to as the Perkins County Canal.

Moving forward with the project Attorney General Hilgers says the real big question is what the 108th Nebraska Legislature will do. “Either we fund it all and have the canal and the receiver system and if we do we have rights under the compact that we can enforce. If the legislature appropriates the dollars, then we can build the canal, which will give rise to the legal entitlement which in arms the state’s attorney, the attorney general to be able to defend Nebraska’s right under the compact.”

Attorney General Hilgers concludes that he has had conversations with senators that indicate there is a lot of support for the building of the Perkins County Canal.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

Police arrested 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., after finding him asleep...
Lincoln man found shot to death at Fonner Park in Grand Island
Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
KNOP Forecast Map 3-9-2023
Warming nicely this weekend and beyond, rain chances
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island