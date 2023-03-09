The Ogallala Indians face Central City in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Second-seeded Ogallala drew the seventh-seeded Central City Bison in the opening round of the Boy’s Basketball State Tournament.

The Indians come into the tournament with a perfect 26-0 record, while the Bison come into the tournament with a 24-3 record so far on the season.

In the end, the Indians were able to come away with a big 67-46 win over Central City to punch their ticket to the semi-final round of the tournament.

Ogallala will have Ashland-Greenwood in the second round, which is who they lost to in the opening round last year. The Indians will look for revenge over the Bluejays on Friday, March 10th at 10:45 in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

