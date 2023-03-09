Snow chances coming to an end Thursday afternoon; Improving conditions during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow chances will start to dwindle down Thursday afternoon, with much better conditions overall during the weekend.

As our area of low pressure moves away, our snow chances will too by early Thursday afternoon. Any additional snowfall will be near an inch, mainly across Greater Nebraska. Temperatures will only climb into the 30s Thursday with overcast skies in its wake. Winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the north and east. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with clearing conditions and calm winds.

Cold temperatures remain for the area Thursday
Cold temperatures remain for the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will be on the upswing for many reasons. One, the conditions will be the sunny side, something that we haven’t seen if quite a few days with patchy clouds here or there. Two, the temperatures will feel so much better and more closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will see a weak cold front move through Saturday night into Sunday, but conditions will remain dry for the most part. All caused by an area of high pressure to our north and west, that will be shifting itself towards the southeast, clearing and warming things up.

Much better conditions as we head into the weekend
Much better conditions as we head into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say
The potential snowfall amounts for the viewing area through Thursday
Accumulating snowfall with cold temperatures lasting into Thursday

Latest News

Weather Lesson 3-9-2023
Weather Lesson 3-9-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 3-8-2023
Another winter storm skirts us to the north
Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
The potential amount of snow through our Thursday will be on the light side.
Forecast Video 3-8-2023