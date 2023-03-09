Snow chances coming to an end Thursday afternoon; Improving conditions during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow chances will start to dwindle down Thursday afternoon, with much better conditions overall during the weekend.

As our area of low pressure moves away, our snow chances will too by early Thursday afternoon. Any additional snowfall will be near an inch, mainly across Greater Nebraska. Temperatures will only climb into the 30s Thursday with overcast skies in its wake. Winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the north and east. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with clearing conditions and calm winds.

Cold temperatures remain for the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will be on the upswing for many reasons. One, the conditions will be the sunny side, something that we haven’t seen if quite a few days with patchy clouds here or there. Two, the temperatures will feel so much better and more closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will see a weak cold front move through Saturday night into Sunday, but conditions will remain dry for the most part. All caused by an area of high pressure to our north and west, that will be shifting itself towards the southeast, clearing and warming things up.

Much better conditions as we head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

