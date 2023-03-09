Speed limit to be reduced on Newberry Access during road construction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The speed limit on Newberry Access Road will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour starting on Monday, March 13.

Construction crews will be working between Philip Street and Halligan Drive through July 1.

The North Platte Police Department is urging the public to be cautious around this area and is asking for the public’s cooperation during this time.

