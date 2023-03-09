Speed limit to be reduced on Newberry Access during road construction

The speed limit on Newberry Access Road will be reduced during construction
The speed limit on Newberry Access Road will be reduced during construction(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The speed limit on Newberry Access Road will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour starting on Monday, March 13.

Construction crews will be working between Philip Street and Halligan Drive through July 1.

The North Platte Police Department is urging the public to be cautious around this area and is asking for the public’s cooperation during this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

The potential pathway of the Perkins County Canal and the Perkins County Canal project.
Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on the Perkins County Canal Project
Police arrested 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., after finding him asleep...
Lincoln man found shot to death at Fonner Park in Grand Island
Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
KNOP Forecast Map 3-9-2023
Warming nicely this weekend and beyond, rain chances
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island