16-year-old boy charged as accessory in Fonner Park murder of Lincoln man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police say a 16-year-old Grand Island boy was involved in the Thursday murder of 62-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln at Fonner Park.

Court records released Friday morning indicate that 16-year-old Austin Kelly is charged with felony robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony. Police arrested Kelly Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of Wounded Knee, S.D. is charged with first degree murder and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Both Hunts Horse and Kelly were in Hall County Court Friday morning for initial hearings. A judge set bond for Hunts Horse at $5 million. Bond for Kelly was set at $500,000.

Court documents Friday included more details of the murder.

Police found Scherer’s body Thursday morning. He had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head. Court documents indicate that both Hunts Horse and Kelly went to Walmart after the shooting. When they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat.

Court records indicate that Scherer’s wallet was then taken from a pants pocket and then Kelly, Hunts Horse, and his girlfriend then split the cash in the wallet.

“It appears the victim and suspects knew each other and this was not a random attack,” GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Thursday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found Scherer dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested Hunts Horse after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. Captain Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

