16-year-old may have been accomplice in Fonner Park death

A Lincoln man was found shot to death in a horse barn in Fonner Park
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who they say was involved in the Thursday murder of 61-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln at Fonner Park.

Police say the boy was present when Scherer was shot and killed. 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., was arrested Thursday for Scherer’s murder. Police say Horse Hunts also said Scherer was hit with a baseball bat. Horse Hunts and the boy then took Scherer’s wallet which was planned prior to the shooting, according to police.

Horse Hunts was arrested for first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, robbery and discharge of a firearm at occupied structure.

Police arrested the boy for robbery, accessory to murder and accessory to use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Thursday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found Scherer’s body of Police said Scherer had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested Horse Hunts after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Buckle opens at new location inside Heartland Flats Building at District 177
Buckle moves into Heartland Flats at District 177

Latest News

A weak cold front will cause the area to feel cooler from Saturday into Sunday
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures Friday into the weekend
KNOP Forecast Map 3-9-2023
Warming nicely this weekend and beyond, rain chances
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Buckle opens at new location inside Heartland Flats Building at District 177
Buckle moves into Heartland Flats at District 177