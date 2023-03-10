16-year-old may have been accomplice in Fonner Park death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who they say was involved in the Thursday murder of 61-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln at Fonner Park.

Police say the boy was present when Scherer was shot and killed. 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., was arrested Thursday for Scherer’s murder. Police say Horse Hunts also said Scherer was hit with a baseball bat. Horse Hunts and the boy then took Scherer’s wallet which was planned prior to the shooting, according to police.

Horse Hunts was arrested for first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, robbery and discharge of a firearm at occupied structure.

Police arrested the boy for robbery, accessory to murder and accessory to use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Thursday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found Scherer’s body of Police said Scherer had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested Horse Hunts after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

