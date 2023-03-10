18-year-old North Platte nursing student publishes first book

A North Platte Community College nursing student turned-author has published her first book, “Forget Me Tomorrow.”(NBC Nebraska 2)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte Community College nursing student turned-author has published her first book, “Forget Me Tomorrow.”

According to the 18-year-old author, Ally Pierce, the book is a typical coming of age story. The 42-page poem book covers topics such as relationships, mental health, domestic violence and self-love. They’re all issues Pierce said derive from personal experience.

“I grew up being bullied, not having many friends at some points and it was really hard for me,” Pierce said. “I was worried about how people were going to react towards my book, how people were going to react towards my personal feelings I put out for everyone to read, that was probably the hardest part. But after I published it and received all of the positive feedback that I was getting, I realized I was doing it for myself. I did it to help people who feel like me.”

The book is available on Amazon. Pierce is currently working on her second book.

