Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSELAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An OSHA investigation says the death of a northeast Nebraska man did not have to happen.

The 34-year-old man died of suffocation after being engulfed in corn in Roseland while he was attempting to clean out a grain silo in preparation for the fall harvest.

OSHA says that Agri-Service Center Roseland disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent this kind of tragedy. Also, the man’s personal protective equipment was allegedly not adequate for protecting him from the hazard.

The company is now facing a $531,000 fine.

