Buckle moves into Heartland Flats at District 177

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Buckle moved into their new home in the Heartland Flats Building at District 177 on Tuesday, the clothing store becomes the second business to move, joining GNC.

The Heartland Flats building features business suites on the ground floor, while housing apartment above. Construction continues to finish up on the building, and more tenants are expected to move in in the coming months.

Buckle Store Manager Danielle Mooney told News 2 that she is excited to see more traffic coming into the store at this new location just off of Dewey St.

”We can’t wait to see everybody, and just come visit us,” Mooney said. “We can’t wait to share a new location for all of our regular guests, but all the new guests we would like to gain.”

The store is open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

