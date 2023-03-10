Buckle moves into Heartland Flats at District 177

Buckle opens at new location inside Heartland Flats Building at District 177
Buckle opens at new location inside Heartland Flats Building at District 177(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Buckle moved into their new home in the Heartland Flats Building at District 177 on Tuesday, the clothing store becomes the second business to move, joining GNC.

The Heartland Flats building features business suites on the ground floor, while housing apartment above. Construction continues to finish up on the building, and more tenants are expected to move in in the coming months.

Buckle Store Manager Danielle Mooney told News 2 that she is excited to see more traffic coming into the store at this new location just off of Dewey St.

”We can’t wait to see everybody, and just come visit us,” Mooney said. “We can’t wait to share a new location for all of our regular guests, but all the new guests we would like to gain.”

The store is open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say
St. Pat's Boy's State Basketball Send Off
St. Pat’s sends their Boy’s Basketball Team off to State

Latest News

Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
The North Platte Visiting Center are noticing an increase of tourism in the area
Lincoln County lodging taxes for 2022 end in over $1.2 million
The potential pathway of the Perkins County Canal and the Perkins County Canal project.
Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers on the Perkins County Canal Project
Police arrested 20-year-old Logan Horse Hunts of Wounded Knee, S.D., after finding him asleep...
Lincoln man found shot to death at Fonner Park in Grand Island