Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team roping for a chance at $1,000,000
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A pair of Lincoln County natives are in the running for big money at a Texas Rodeo.
Tucker and Cooper White are team ropers from Hershey. The duo was the first team out Thursday evening at the American Contender Finals and finished with a time of 4.23 to win 4th place and advance to the big one on Saturday.
Both Tucker and Cooper White will rope again Saturday evening in the round of ten for a chance at a million-dollar prize.
