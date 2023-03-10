Maywood-Hayes Center falls to Johnson-Brock in Boys State Basketball Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves and the third-seeded Johnson-Brock Eagles went head to head to see who would punch their ticket to the NSAA Boy’s D1 Championship Game.

The Wolves were not be able to overcome the Eagles and lost by a final score of 48-40.

Maywood-Hayes Center will face Dundy County-Stratton on March 11 at 11 a.m. to determine who will take third-place.

