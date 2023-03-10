Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Buckle opens at new location inside Heartland Flats Building at District 177
Buckle moves into Heartland Flats at District 177

Latest News

A North Platte Community College nursing student turned-author has published her first book,...
18-year-old North Platte nursing student publishes first book
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February
A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time.
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time
A 62-year-old Lincoln man was killed at Fonner Park. Prosecutors charged two people in...
16-year-old boy charged as accessory in Fonner Park murder of Lincoln man