Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures Friday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After being in the tundra over this past week, we are able to thaw out Friday into the weekend with mild temperatures and drier conditions.

With high pressure in place, this will aid into our overall dry conditions and also for a southerly flow, which will promote mild temperatures for the day Friday into Saturday, with conditions being on the off and on clouds side. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s with winds out of the south and east/west at about 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies still in place.

A partly cloudy, mild sort of day across the region Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a weak cold front will be moving through the area and this will drop temperatures down from Saturday into Sunday. Highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s for Sunday with manly sunny skies as another area of high pressure moves in. This system will keep things calm through Wednesday with warmer air as well. Tuesday into Wednesday could see highs in the 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak cold front will cause the area to feel cooler from Saturday into Sunday (Andre Brooks)

