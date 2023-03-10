North Platte Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Habitat for Humanity celebrated 25 years of helping build houses for people in the area on Friday.

The organization, which began in 1998 with only volunteers, now features full time staff dedicated to helping families into affordable housing, but the organization still relies on volunteers help.

Dalene Skates, Executive Director of the North Platte area Habitat for Humanity said that they just finished with a project that saw nine houses built by Buffalo school in North Platte. Skates said that the organization is preparing to break ground on their next project on 2nd St and McCabe Ave.

”We are looking again for schools, we are looking for things like grocery stores, which is difficult,” Skates said. “But it has to be where there is other families, it has to be where they can build a community, where they can feel a part of the community.”

More information on how to volunteer with the North Platte area Habitat for Humanity can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.