North Platte Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years

North Platte area Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years building homes in the community.
North Platte area Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years building homes in the community.(knop)
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Habitat for Humanity celebrated 25 years of helping build houses for people in the area on Friday.

The organization, which began in 1998 with only volunteers, now features full time staff dedicated to helping families into affordable housing, but the organization still relies on volunteers help.

Dalene Skates, Executive Director of the North Platte area Habitat for Humanity said that they just finished with a project that saw nine houses built by Buffalo school in North Platte. Skates said that the organization is preparing to break ground on their next project on 2nd St and McCabe Ave.

”We are looking again for schools, we are looking for things like grocery stores, which is difficult,” Skates said. “But it has to be where there is other families, it has to be where they can build a community, where they can feel a part of the community.”

More information on how to volunteer with the North Platte area Habitat for Humanity can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
A 62-year-old Lincoln man was killed at Fonner Park. Police have arrested two people in...
16-year-old may have been accomplice in murder of Lincoln man at Fonner Park, police say

Latest News

Justin Live with Tucker and Cooper White
Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team roping for a chance at $1,000,000
The McKinley Education Center in North Platte, NE.
NPPS Board of Education meeting to feature staffing update
KNOP Forecast Map 3-10-2023
Wintry mix Saturday morning, warm and dry with some sun this weekend
Logan Hunts Horse (Left), Austin Kelly
Suspects face murder, robbery charges in Fonner Park shooting death of Lincoln man
Nebraska State Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Protector of historic State Capitol on paid leave pending probe into pre-banquet altercation