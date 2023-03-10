NPPS Board of Education meeting to feature staffing update

By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A variety of items are featured on the agenda for the March Board of Education meeting at the North Platte Public School District. Perhaps the most intriguing though is a staffing update.

“We’ve been able to fill our positions and other districts have not, so I think that is a testimony for our district,” NPPS Superintended Dr. Todd Rhodes said.

Each month Dr. Rhodes says he looks forward to the report from the school’s foundation and the staff recognition that comes with it. Along with the recognition of students, “the other piece that we just recently added is what we call the student showcase. This month we’re bringing in Ryan Fox and Zarah Blaesi. They are representing our wrestling program. We added girls wrestling this year and Ryan was a runner-up at state for the boys. Zarah was a state qualifier along with two of our other girls.”

The March Board of Education meeting is open to the public with a 5:30 start time at the McKinley Education center in North Platte.

