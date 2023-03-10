Ogallala falls to Ashland-Greenwood in Boys State Basketball Semifinals

High School Basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: (3) Ashland-Greenwood advances to Class C1 championship over (2) Ogallala
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Ogallala Indians went head-to-head with the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays to see who would punch their ticket to the State Championship game.

Last season, the Indians fell to the Bluejays in the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament and were looking for some revenge this season.

The Indians were not able to get the revenge they were hoping for against the Bluejays and came up short by a final score of 50-20.

The Indians are set play Concordia on March 11 at 1 p.m. to determine who will take third-place.

