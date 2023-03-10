Paxton comes up short in the first round of the State Tournament against Wynot

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament the eighth-seeded Paxton Tigers faced the top-seeded Wynot Blue Devils. The Tigers made the trip to Lincoln with a 17-5 record.

Paxton was not able to come away with a win against the Blue Devils and ended their season with a 17-6 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snowfall possible for the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cloudy and cold conditions with chances of snow Wednesday evening into Thursday
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Paxton vs. Wynot Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Paxton vs. Wynot Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Ansley-Litchfield Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Maywood/Hayes Center faces Ansley-Litchfield in the first round of the State Tournament
Ogallala vs. Central City Boy's State Basketball Highlights
The Ogallala Indians face Central City in the first round of the State Basketball Tournament
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Elm Creek Boy's State Basketball Highlights
Dundy County-Stratton faces Elm Creek in the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament