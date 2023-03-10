Paxton comes up short in the first round of the State Tournament against Wynot
High School Basketball
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the opening round of the State Basketball Tournament the eighth-seeded Paxton Tigers faced the top-seeded Wynot Blue Devils. The Tigers made the trip to Lincoln with a 17-5 record.
Paxton was not able to come away with a win against the Blue Devils and ended their season with a 17-6 overall record.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.