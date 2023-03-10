St. Pat’s headed to state finals with win over Dundy County-Stratton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish and the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers met at the Bob Devaney Center to go head to head in the NSAA Boy’s State Basketball Semi-Finals.

In the first round of the tournament, the Irish faced Mead where they got the 48-37 win. Dundy County-Stratton faced Elm Creek in the first round where they came away with the 63-55 win.

When the two teams went into the locker room at the half the Tigers had the 1 point lead over the Irish (21-20).

At the conclusion of the game, the Irish were able to come back and clinch the 43-40 win over Dundy County-Stratton to send themselves back to the State Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Brecken Erickson lead the Irish with 15 points on the day.

“It feels very good to come back with my team, even though we don’t have a few Seniors from last year. Same team same effort, we’re going to come back and win it again this year,” says Erickson.

The Irish will have the third-seeded Johnson-Brock Eagles in the Championship Game.

