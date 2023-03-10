Travelers are ready for spring to arrive

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Early Thursday morning, North Platte received some snow, but it didn’t deter drivers from hitting the road. On I-80, there are many travelers from different cities, villages, and states. There is one common thing that most of the drivers are feeling: they are ready for spring.

“I am overjoyed to have spring here, so I don’t have to be inside anymore till next week or the week after, you know, when we can start warming up and I can start barbecuing, and so I can enjoy going outside again,” said Tina Whitson, who was traveling Thursday evening.

“I’m very excited for spring to arrive. I’m tired of the snow except for the fact that we just got done skiing; that was fine, but now I’m ready for it to get warmer, yeah, definitely excited,” Amy Steffen, who was traveling from Colorado, said.

The first official day of spring is March 20th.

