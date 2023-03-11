Crumbl Cookies brings a sweet addition to Lincoln

A new Crumbl Cookies location had its grand opening Friday morning. The new business is located at 60th and O street.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Crumbl Cookies location had its grand opening Friday morning. The new business is located at 60th and O street.

Sweet-tooth customers from all over the city stood in a line out the door awaiting their big, homemade cookie creation. People have been hoping for a location to open up in Lincoln since the closest one was in Omaha.

Sandi Giese was one of hundreds of customers in the line up. She said even though she had to stand out in the cold, it was still worth it.

“I’ve been waiting for it since I heard that we were getting one because I’ve had it in Omaha before, and it was just so good and I was just so excited we were getting one,” Giese said.

The workers were pleased with the turnout on Friday. When Maebv Young, a baker at the store, arrived to work in the morning was already down the street.

“I was a little surprised when I got here at 8 A.M. this morning to see a line out the door already, but it’s awesome,” Young said. “I knew it was going to be busy but this is amazing,” she said.

Each week the cookie menu rotates with bold flavors. Better yet, the chain is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday for a late night bite.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Logan Hunts Horse (Left), Austin Kelly
Suspects face murder, robbery charges in Fonner Park shooting death of Lincoln man

Latest News

Longtime North Platte business owner Chef Lalanne
North Platte Community mourns culinary cornerstone
KNOP Forecast Map 3-10-2023
Wintry mix Saturday morning, warm and dry with some sun this weekend
A broken water pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has affected four housing units, placing...
Around 600 Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates affected by broken water pipe
The McKinley Education Center in North Platte, NE.
NPPS Board of Education meeting to feature staffing update