Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that detectives found a missing man’s body concealed inside a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7, 2023, a missing person report was received for 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha. The family told investigators they had last seen Hodges on Feb. 2.

Later, detectives found Hodges’ vehicle at a private impound lot in Omaha. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found Hodges’ body concealed inside.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the case as a homicide. They are collaborating with Omaha Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at (402) 444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Omaha Crime Stoppers if offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects.

