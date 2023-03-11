Friday Night Sports Hero: Isaiah Fox

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Growing up Isaiah fox was always surrounded by the game of basketball.

“I’ll always be playing pick up in the city with all my friends and it’s something that you do every day summers and evening and winters playing in rec leagues and you YMCA even it was something that was just easier for me to do and pick up and constantly improve in,” Fox said

Basketball was easy for fox to love and for him it runs in is blood.

“Both of my parents played college has been in our family for quite some time we’ve been a basketball family always wanted to maybe play college too and continue that legacy I’ve had a lot of fun thing with friends growing up in Lincoln and that’s all I do outside,” Fox mentioned.

Through his years of playing, the game definitely thought him something.

“It definitely teaches me a lot about getting back what you put in.”

Fox put in a lot of work and his coaches saw his improvement.

“His game is so much better this year for being here for a year in our system he’s just so much more comfortable on the court of what we’re asking of them to do he’s just been such a fun player to coach and It’s been really need to see him develop his game ,” Head Coach Justin Hardin said.

All that work did pay off this year in the biggest game of the season the district finals.

“I’m so proud of that Stuart game I don’t think I’ve ever cried tears of joy That was definitely the biggest game of my high school career that I won’t forget in a long time.

I am Isaiah Fox and I have what it takes to be FridayNights Sports Hero!” -Isiah Fox

