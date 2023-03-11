North Platte Community morns cullinary cornerstone

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community is morning the loss of a culinary cornerstone. For nearly 20 years, Chef Chuck Lalanne hosted a segment on KNOP’s Mid-Day Show. The former owner of the Canteen Bar and Grille died on Monday.

According to his obituary, Lalanne came to North Platte from the Denver area in 2000 to manage the North Platte Country Club. In 2003 Lalanne purchased the Canteen Bar and Grille.

Lalanne operated the popular bar until 2020.

A celebration of life will be held for Chef Lalanne on Monday, March 13, at Another Round Sports Bar and Grille beginning at 4:30 p.m.

