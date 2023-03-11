Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:14

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant #14 to Ms. Hana Thomas.

Thomas serves as the behavioral specialist at Cody Elementary, where she wants to use the funds for her “No Timeout Project.”

The North Platte Public School District has the Bulldog Behavior Success Program, which is an intensive program for kids in kindergarten through second grade that have behavioral issues that can be destructive to their learning. Thomas wants to eradicate timeout all together since it may be very isolating and create a sensory room to help develop calming methods so that when these kids find themselves in negative trigger situations, they may find a more positive way of acting.

“Sometimes we even just give them hugs; sometimes that depression really helps them to take a breath, calm down, and refocus; they love sand timers to kind of watch how long they’ve been in there, and I also have some common sense de-escalation to get their mind off of something other than something they’re currently thinking about,” Sharp said.

