Huskers vs. Illinois State baseball game canceled

(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sunday’s baseball game between Nebraska and Illinois State has been canceled due to cold temperatures.

Ticket holders for this game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games. 

Click here for more information on how to exchange tickets for another event.

Nebraska continues its homestand next week, hosting Omaha on Tuesday, March 14 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Mavericks is set for 6:05 p.m.

