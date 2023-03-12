Huskers finish weekend with 7-2 win over Bears

WICHITA, Kan. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team finished the weekend with a 7-2 win over Missouri State (9-12) on Sunday afternoon in Wichita, Kan.

The Huskers (16-8) scored seven runs on 12 hits, while the Bears had two runs on nine hits.

Mya Felder and Talia Tokheim led NU at the plate, both going 3-for-4. Brooke Andrews was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI while Caitlynn Neal added a two-run home run. Billie Andrews, Ava Bredwell and Abbie Squier all added one hit for the Huskers.

Courtney Wallace improved to 9-4 on the season after pitching the complete game on Sunday afternoon. Wallace allowed nine hits and two runs while striking out a season-best six batters.

Gracie Johnston (4-4) recorded the loss for the Bears. Johnston pitched 2.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Shelby Houchlei entered in the third inning, pitching the final 4.2 innings, giving up five hits and three runs (two earned).

The Huskers jumped ahead early with two runs in the first. Billie Andrews led off with a single through the left side. Neal followed with a two-run home run to right field, giving NU the 2-0 lead.

NU extended its lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Neal reached first after being hit by a pitch. Felder followed with a single to center field. Bredwell loaded the bases with a single. With one out, Brooke Andrews doubled to left center, scoring two.

The Bears added one run in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Olivia Krehbiel, who finished 2-for-4 on the day, hit a single to right field. Krehbiel stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Ellie McCoy drove in Krehbiel with a single up the middle. An error put runners on second and third, but NU was able to work out of the inning, going into the fourth ahead, 4-1.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Missouri State’s Alex Boze hit a solo home run to center field, to make it a 4-2 game.

Nebraska tallied three runs to extend the lead to 7-2 in the seventh. With one out, Felder added her third hit of the day with a single to left field. Bredwell was walked to put runners at first and second. With two outs, Brooke Andrews singled, scoring Felder and Bredwell while advancing to second on the throw. Tokheim added her third single of the day, moving Andrews to third. Tokhiem stole second and a throwing error from Missouri State allowed Andrews to score.

The Bears looked to make a late rally, putting runners on second and third after two singles with one out, but a ground out and a strikeout from the Huskers gave NU the 7-2 victory.

Nebraska returns to action on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. (CT) in Omaha, Neb., to take on the Mavericks. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

