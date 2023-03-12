Kidstock Carnival creates awareness for Autism in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fifth annual Kidstock Carnival was held in North Platte on Saturday.

The event was founded to create awareness for special needs in North Platte.

The first few hours were dedicated to special needs individuals and families to provide an inclusive experience.

The carnival included games, food, a petting zoo and inflatable castles.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.