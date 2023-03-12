Kidstock Carnival creates awareness for Autism in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fifth annual Kidstock Carnival was held in North Platte on Saturday.

The event was founded to create awareness for special needs in North Platte.

The first few hours were dedicated to special needs individuals and families to provide an inclusive experience.

The carnival included games, food, a petting zoo and inflatable castles.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime North Platte business owner Chef Lalanne
North Platte Community mourns culinary cornerstone
Justin Live with Tucker and Cooper White
Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team roping for a chance at $1,000,000
Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ogallala vs. Ashland-Greenwood State Basketball Highlights
Ogallala falls to Ashland-Greenwood in Boys State Basketball Semifinals

Latest News

Sacred Oath hosts Patriot Potluck to benefit veterans
Sacred Oath hosts Patriot Potluck to benefit veterans
KNOP 7 day
Cold front to move through on Sunday, followed by warm mid week
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Regulators cut pressure on pipeline after Kansas oil spill