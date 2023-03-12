KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Donza!

By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Donza hasn’t been at the shelter long, but is ready to leave. He is a shorthaired Russian Blue cat, and knows how beautiful he is.

Donza is quite talkative and likes to share his opinions. He is good with older children as well as other dogs and cats. He is not good with little kids.

He is also currently in tact, and will need to be neutered before he is taken home. If you’d like to meet him, you can reach out to the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

