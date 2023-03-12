Maywood-Hayes Center drops 3rd place game to Dundy County-Stratton

The Wolves come up short in their fourth quarter comeback attempt
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center falls in the D-1 third place game to Dundy County-Stratton 67-59.

The Wolves tried to fight their way back late in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers had all the answers, and hit their free throws down the stretch to take the win.

Maywood-Hayes Center finishes fourth in their return to the state championships in 2023.

