Maywood-Hayes Center drops 3rd place game to Dundy County-Stratton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center falls in the D-1 third place game to Dundy County-Stratton 67-59.

The Wolves tried to fight their way back late in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers had all the answers, and hit their free throws down the stretch to take the win.

Maywood-Hayes Center finishes fourth in their return to the state championships in 2023.

