Ogallala take third place at Boys State Championships

Ogallala vs Concordia
By Jon Allen
Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians capitalized on a 30-7 run in the second half of their match-up with Omaha Concordia to take third place in Class C-1.

Ogallala and Omaha Concordia battled early and often in their third place game over in Lincoln on Saturday, the Indians got the last run though to take the win 72-63.

Ogallala trailed by as many as 13 in the game before going on a 30-7 run to take full control of the game.

The Indians finish third in Class C-1 for 2023 with a 27-1 record.

