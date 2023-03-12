Saint Pat’s falls to Johnson-Brock in Boys State Championship Game

Saint Pat's raises their second place trophy following the State Championship Game
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish fell in the D-1 State Championship Game to Johnson-Brock 46-40, after falling behind by 13 in the first half.

The slow start doomed the Irish who fell behind 7-1 right away in the game, and at one point in the second quarter the Eagles led 22-9. A 6-0 run to close the half saw the Irish go in to the break down by 7.

The Irish came out strong in the second half pulling within three at 25-22, but Johnson-Brock had every answer for the Irish today as they ballooned the lead back out to ten early in the fourth. A late shooting barrage from Sam Troshynski, who went 4-8 on 3 pointers in the game, brought the Irish as close as they would get, but they just couldn’t get the lead.

The Irish’s quest for a second straight championship ends in the title game as they end up second in 2023.

