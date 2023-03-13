Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday

The bodies of an Aurora couple that had been missing for two months were found northeast of Kearney on Saturday
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The family of an Aurora couple whose bodies were found in rural Buffalo County said a funeral is scheduled Friday.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Saturday that the bodies of Bob and Loveda Proctor were found near the intersection of 100th and Keystone road about five miles northeast of Kearney. Their car was found stuck on a minimum maintenance road. The couple’s bodies were found nearby. The cause of death was not reported by the sheriff’s office, but foul play was not suspected.

The Buffalo County Attorney ordered autopsies and family members said they would be performed on Monday or Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office did not provide more information on Monday. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said a joint investigation by the Aurora and Kearney police departments and the BCSO was underway.

A funeral home spokesperson said the Proctor’s funeral was scheduled for Friday. Mar. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s church in Aurora. Visitation and a rosary and visitation is scheduled Thursday Mar. 16, at 5 p.m. at the church. Family spokesperson Lacey Fleming expressed gratitude to everyone who looked for the Proctors and who provided support to the family.

The couple had been missing for two months. The Aurora Police Department and other law enforcement agencies received several tips as to their location.

Bob Proctor was 89-years-old, and Loveda Proctor was 92-years-old.

