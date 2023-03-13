The importance of checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Check to see if the batteries are working properly.
Check to see if the batteries are working properly.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors help prevent fatalities from happening in your home. Local officials urge the public to check the batteries of both their smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector at least twice a month. According to Brandon Myers, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director, “the time changes twice a year, and it can serve as a friendly reminder to check on those batteries.”

With carbon monoxide being orderless, it can be fatal if the alarm does not alert you to a possible leak in the air.

“Gas stoves and gas heaters, if there’s a leak in them, can start producing carbon monoxide in the home, especially during the winter times, and everything’s all sealed up, I’m not getting a whole bunch of fresh oxygen and oxygen air into the building and into the house, so it’s kind of a big deal, especially in the winter time,” Myers continued.

Checking twice a year on the batteries of your detectors in your home can potentially save a life.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students from Pleasant Grove High School's LGBTQ group danced to a routine in drag on Friday.
Parents outraged by ‘mandatory’ school assembly that included student drag performance
Longtime North Platte business owner Chef Lalanne
North Platte Community mourns culinary cornerstone
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
Justin Live with Tucker and Cooper White
Lincoln County natives Tucker and Cooper White team roping for a chance at $1,000,000

Latest News

Ocean's Rat Pack Performs at North Platte Community Playhouse
Ocean's Rat Pack Performs at North Platte Community Playhouse
KNOP Forecast Map 3-13-2023
Warming dramatically with sun this week, then more snow showers
Ronald Grant
Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody
Logan Hunts Horse (Left), Austin Kelly
More charges against Fonner Park murder suspect