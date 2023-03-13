The importance of checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors help prevent fatalities from happening in your home. Local officials urge the public to check the batteries of both their smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector at least twice a month. According to Brandon Myers, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director, “the time changes twice a year, and it can serve as a friendly reminder to check on those batteries.”

With carbon monoxide being orderless, it can be fatal if the alarm does not alert you to a possible leak in the air.

“Gas stoves and gas heaters, if there’s a leak in them, can start producing carbon monoxide in the home, especially during the winter times, and everything’s all sealed up, I’m not getting a whole bunch of fresh oxygen and oxygen air into the building and into the house, so it’s kind of a big deal, especially in the winter time,” Myers continued.

Checking twice a year on the batteries of your detectors in your home can potentially save a life.

