Lincoln County Noxious Weed Superintendent honored

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At their weekly meeting Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners recognized the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Superintendent Todd Herndon, who was awarded Outstanding Superintendent of Region Six for 2022.

“It was a very great honor for Todd. He does a great job with his department and it’s nice to see him get that recognition,” Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said.

Also, Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners continued discussing a building the county purchased in June located at 103-111 North Dewey Street that would house adult probation. Chairman Woodruff said, “discussion centered around the renovation; this is an old building. It had been used for a number of different functions in the past. We had bids out on that and we only had one bidder submit a bid. The amount that came back was a little higher than any of us wanted to see.”

With the high bid and cost of remodeling, some commissioners considered potentially rejecting the bid and even selling the building that was purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners voted 3-2 to continue with the remodel.

Commissioners also set April 3rd for the County Road Department’s One in Six Year Road plan public hearing as well. The meeting was livestreamed on Lincoln County’s YouTube page, a link is provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf7jj49cKNs

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.